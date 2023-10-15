Plumes of smoke rise over Gaza as Israel continues bombardment

Sullivan says Biden admin. never took ‘its eye off the ball’ with Israel’s security challenges01:55
How is Biden working with Israel to prevent a wider war with Hamas?01:52
US announces evacuation efforts to help Americans leave Israel02:04
Hamas will kill hostages if Israel closes in, former US admiral says03:53
Thousands flee Gaza, seek shelter ahead Israel’s invasion02:48
- Now Playing
Plumes of smoke rise over Gaza as Israel continues bombardment01:14
- UP NEXT
Israeli tanks deploy near Lebanese border amid high tensions00:52
Pete Davidson addresses the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on SNL01:22
DeSantis says U.S. should not accept refugees from Gaza00:31
Protests erupt from coast to coast a week after Hamas attack on Israel03:36
First Sabbath since attacks on Israel spent as day of remembrance and reflection for many02:55
Reservists leave U.S. to answer call to fight in Israel03:19
Israeli troops amassing on border from north to south04:52
U.S. leaders face new challenges amid Israel-Hamas war04:07
Israel’s military vows to kill Hamas leader it says was behind attack05:29
State Department works to evacuate hundreds of Americans in Gaza02:53
Tens of thousands of Palestinians reportedly shelter in Gaza City hospital06:18
More than 1 million Palestinians in Gaza try to travel south as Israel prepares assault on Hamas03:39
'No place is safe in Gaza': Palestinian describes fleeing to U.N.-run school02:31
Video shows Iron Dome deflecting rockets in Tel Aviv00:36
Sullivan says Biden admin. never took ‘its eye off the ball’ with Israel’s security challenges01:55
How is Biden working with Israel to prevent a wider war with Hamas?01:52
US announces evacuation efforts to help Americans leave Israel02:04
Hamas will kill hostages if Israel closes in, former US admiral says03:53
Thousands flee Gaza, seek shelter ahead Israel’s invasion02:48
- Now Playing
Plumes of smoke rise over Gaza as Israel continues bombardment01:14
Play All