  • Sullivan says Biden admin. never took ‘its eye off the ball’ with Israel’s security challenges

    01:55

  • How is Biden working with Israel to prevent a wider war with Hamas?

    01:52

  • US announces evacuation efforts to help Americans leave Israel

    02:04

  • Hamas will kill hostages if Israel closes in, former US admiral says

    03:53

  • Thousands flee Gaza, seek shelter ahead Israel’s invasion

    02:48
    Plumes of smoke rise over Gaza as Israel continues bombardment

    01:14
    Israeli tanks deploy near Lebanese border amid high tensions

    00:52

  • Pete Davidson addresses the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on SNL

    01:22

  • DeSantis says U.S. should not accept refugees from Gaza

    00:31

  • Protests erupt from coast to coast a week after Hamas attack on Israel

    03:36

  • First Sabbath since attacks on Israel spent as day of remembrance and reflection for many

    02:55

  • Reservists leave U.S. to answer call to fight in Israel

    03:19

  • Israeli troops amassing on border from north to south

    04:52

  • U.S. leaders face new challenges amid Israel-Hamas war

    04:07

  • Israel’s military vows to kill Hamas leader it says was behind attack

    05:29

  • State Department works to evacuate hundreds of Americans in Gaza

    02:53

  • Tens of thousands of Palestinians reportedly shelter in Gaza City hospital

    06:18

  • More than 1 million Palestinians in Gaza try to travel south as Israel prepares assault on Hamas

    03:39

  • 'No place is safe in Gaza': Palestinian describes fleeing to U.N.-run school

    02:31

  • Video shows Iron Dome deflecting rockets in Tel Aviv

    00:36

Plumes of smoke rise over Gaza as Israel continues bombardment

01:14

The Israeli offensive continues with regular bombardment of Gaza as a ground invasion looms. Medics in Gaza warned that thousands could die if hospitals packed with wounded people run out of fuel and basic supplies.Oct. 15, 2023

