PM May’s Brexit deal rejected by U.K. lawmakers

PM Theresa May’s Brexit deal rejected by U.K. lawmakers01:46
After the huge defeat inflicted on her in Parliament, Theresa May now faces a possible vote of no confidence in her government.
PM May’s Brexit deal rejected by U.K. lawmakers01:46
Spanish rescue team rushes to scene to free boy from well00:43
Ice instruments played inside an igloo create a chilled-out performance01:02
Winter weather wallops Europe with plunging temps and heavy snow01:16
Huge truck convoy takes part in drill to gauge effects of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit01:04
Police overpower knife attack suspect at U.K. train station01:45