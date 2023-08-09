IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • At least 9 killed in a fire at a French vacation home for people with disabilities

    00:32

  • Migrant rescues continue in the Mediterranean amid reports of 41 deaths in a shipwreck

    00:54

  • Dozens injured by an explosion at a factory northeast of Moscow

    00:35
  • Now Playing

    Australian police investigate 3 deaths possibly caused by toxic mushrooms

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    'I really want to die': Chinese farmers feel the brunt of deadly flooding

    01:22

  • Sinéad O'Connor fans say goodbye at her funeral in Bray, Ireland

    00:37

  • Spanish actor's son charged with murder in Thailand

    00:47

  • 19 men in Australia charged with child sex abuse offenses after FBI investigation

    01:38

  • Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Pokrovsk twice

    01:58

  • Woman captured in alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

    01:43

  • Netanyahu says he is willing to change part of his controversial judicial overhaul

    03:24

  • China water-cannons Philippine military ship in the South China Sea

    00:59

  • Passenger train derailment kills dozens in southern Pakistan

    00:57

  • Ukrainian sea drone attacks Russian oil tanker

    01:19

  • Three people dead after heavy rain and floods hit Slovenia

    01:20

  • Russian landing ship appears damaged in sea drone attack

    01:26

  • Hundreds protest as Lebanon marks third anniversary of Beirut blast

    01:21

  • South Korean teacher attacked in country's second stabbing in 2 days

    00:53

  • Video shows Ukrainian sea drone striking Russian warship

    00:43

  • Kenya suspends Worldcoin project over data safety concerns

    02:24

NBC News

Australian police investigate 3 deaths possibly caused by toxic mushrooms

00:59

Australian police are trying to figure out how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch.Aug. 9, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • At least 9 killed in a fire at a French vacation home for people with disabilities

    00:32

  • Migrant rescues continue in the Mediterranean amid reports of 41 deaths in a shipwreck

    00:54

  • Dozens injured by an explosion at a factory northeast of Moscow

    00:35
  • Now Playing

    Australian police investigate 3 deaths possibly caused by toxic mushrooms

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    'I really want to die': Chinese farmers feel the brunt of deadly flooding

    01:22

  • Sinéad O'Connor fans say goodbye at her funeral in Bray, Ireland

    00:37
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All