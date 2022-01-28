Police announce possible new victim in San Francisco ‘Doodler’ serial killer case
San Francisco police say that a sixth victim may be linked to the 1970s serial killer nicknamed the “Doodler” and increased the reward money in hopes of solved the cold case. KNTV’s Sergio Quintana reports.Jan. 28, 2022
Police announce possible new victim in San Francisco 'Doodler' serial killer case
