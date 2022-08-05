IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Country singer Chris Stapleton returns home to Kentucky to help deadly flooding recovery

    03:32

  • How the Inflation Reduction Act could impact the fight against climate control

    03:02

  • Admiral Linda Fagan’s journey to becoming the Coast Guard’s first female commandant

    05:26

  • Sen. Sinema pledges support for Democrats’ tax and climate bill

    04:53

  • Russia ready to discuss Brittney Griner prisoner swap, Moscow says

    06:14

  • DOJ charges four Louisville officers for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights

    05:07

  • New Orleans mayor seeks to end police consent decree amid officer shortage

    02:09

  • Yale researchers use new technology to restore dead pig cells

    07:07

  • U.S. faces dangerous heat wave, record-breaking temperatures

    01:58

  • NYC Mayor Adams highlights focus on repeat offenders in violent crimes

    03:47

  • At least four injured after apparent lightning strike near White House

    01:00

  • At least four killed in fiery crash near Los Angeles

    00:52

  • Four found dead blocks apart in Nebraska community

    01:29

  • Hungary's controversial prime minister addresses CPAC crowd in Texas

    05:39

  • Jan. 6 committee requests Alex Jones' phone records, Sandy Hook attorney says

    01:46

  • Cold case twist: new charges in murder case that had an innocent man in prison for 37 years

    01:53

  • U.S. declares monkeypox public health emergency

    01:33

  • Four officers charged in connection with Breonna Taylor’s death

    01:52

  • Alex Jones must pay $4.1 million to family of Sandy Hook victim

    01:26

  • Jury in Parkland shooting tours high school where 17 were killed

    02:10

NBC News

Police arrest suspect after four bodies discovered in small Nebraska community

01:37

Police in Laurel, Nebraska, have arrested a suspect after four bodies were found after fires at two separate houses in the small community on Thursday. The suspect had suffered serious burns and was airlifted to hospital after being arrested.Aug. 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Country singer Chris Stapleton returns home to Kentucky to help deadly flooding recovery

    03:32

  • How the Inflation Reduction Act could impact the fight against climate control

    03:02

  • Admiral Linda Fagan’s journey to becoming the Coast Guard’s first female commandant

    05:26

  • Sen. Sinema pledges support for Democrats’ tax and climate bill

    04:53

  • Russia ready to discuss Brittney Griner prisoner swap, Moscow says

    06:14

  • DOJ charges four Louisville officers for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights

    05:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All