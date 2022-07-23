Police arrest suspect in connection to decades-old murders using DNA from DUI stop

- Now Playing
Police arrest suspect in connection to decades-old murders using DNA from DUI stop02:15
- UP NEXT
Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at New York campaign event02:23
New York teenager with a water pellet gun killed by off-duty corrections officer, police say03:01
Community shaken after violent attempted robbery on Chicago train01:42
Rochester police officer killed, another wounded in 'ambush' attack02:27
Bannon after guilty verdict: ‘I stand with Trump and the Constitution’02:00
Why Bannon is likely to appeal guilty verdict after October sentencing02:46
Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress, to be sentenced in October04:25
Four dead in Iowa campground shooting01:04
1-year-old killed, 2-year-old wounded in Georgia shooting01:23
Turpin siblings file lawsuit claiming abuse by foster parents years after rescue03:32
Tennessee authorities probe arrest that left man beaten, bloodied01:56
George Floyd family members react to Thomas Lane sentencing03:07
Suspects sought in deadly Oregon road rage shooting02:07
Watch NYC officer on horseback chase down a thief in Times Square00:45
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder of his wife and son02:23
Grand jury declines to indict man who fatally shot 9-year-old Houston girl01:33
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering his wife and son03:38
Anti-abortion groups shift focus post-Roe02:41
Body of missing 23-year-old woman found same day ex-boyfriend fatally shot by police01:30
- Now Playing
Police arrest suspect in connection to decades-old murders using DNA from DUI stop02:15
- UP NEXT
Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at New York campaign event02:23
New York teenager with a water pellet gun killed by off-duty corrections officer, police say03:01
Community shaken after violent attempted robbery on Chicago train01:42
Rochester police officer killed, another wounded in 'ambush' attack02:27
Bannon after guilty verdict: ‘I stand with Trump and the Constitution’02:00
Play All