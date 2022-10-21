Police bodycam video shows driver pulled from burning vehicle

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A police officer in Alhambra, California, pulled a driver from a blazing car after a single-vehicle collision. There were no reported serious injuries.Oct. 21, 2022

