Stolen armored vehicle leads Virginia police on 75-mile chase

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Military
Police chase stolen APC from Fort Pickett, Virginia to Richmond
The two-hour pursuit, some of it along I-95, ended in Richmond where a suspect was taken into custody.
Caught on camera
Video captures police beating unarmed man in Mesa, Arizona03:05
Stolen armored vehicle leads Virginia police on 75-mile chase00:51
Video shows Oregon deputy punching homeless man repeatedly00:58
New body cam videos show more of Sterling Brown arrest01:54
Watch Jimmy Fallon's surprise speech at Parkland graduation00:51
Watch: Georgia police officer hits fleeing suspect with patrol car03:02
Play All