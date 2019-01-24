Police chief describes capture of Florida bank mass shooting suspect

Police chief describes capture of SunTrust bank mass shooting suspect in Florida01:50
Zephen Xaver was arrested by a SWAT team inside a SunTrust Bank branch in Sebring, Florida after he called 911 to say he opened fire. Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund described the minutes leading up to his capture after five people were killed in the shooting.
