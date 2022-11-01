IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Police chief says response to Seoul Halloween crush was inadequate

    Watch: China launches third module to complete permanent space station

  • Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India

  • South Korea's president, first lady mourn victims of Seoul's Halloween crowd crush

  • Dozens killed in flash floods, landslides after torrential rain hits Philippines

  • New video shows former Chinese leader Hu Jintao at Communist Party's national congress

  • North and South Korea exchange warning shots along sea border

  • Korean Air jet overshoots runway, stops nose down in grass

  • K-pop band BTS will serve mandatory military duties

  • After protest, Beijing steps up security ahead of Communist Party Congress

  • 'Russians escaping mobilization' arrive in South Korea, official says

  • Putin warns of hunger, widespread social upheavals at Asian summit

  • Japanese rocket instructed to self-destruct minutes after liftoff

  • Kim Jong Un launches new farming project on former missile site

  • Tourists from abroad flock to Japan after Covid restrictions lifted

  • U.S., South Korean live-fire drill goes awry as missile fails after launch

  • North Korean missile launch prompts bombing drill by U.S., South Korean jets

  • Sirens sound as North Korean missile flies over Japan

  • VP Harris visits Korean DMZ, gets close-up view of North Korea

  • VP Harris confirms U.S. support for Taiwan during Japan visit

Police chief says response to Seoul Halloween crush was inadequate

As people searched through the lost clothing and possessions of victims and survivors of Saturday night's deadly Halloween crush in Seoul, South Korea, the country's police chief said there had been an inadequate response to the emergency.Nov. 1, 2022

