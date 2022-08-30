IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Proud Boy in Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to 4.5 years in federal prison

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Police: Children playing with lighter started deadly Alabama fire

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Blast at Detroit marijuana grow house leaves several injured

    01:26

  • DA: Atlanta's 'Drug Rich' gang targeted celebrities, athletes

    01:34

  • Assisted living resident fatally poisoned by dishwashing liquid

    01:57

  • ‘Texas Today’ newscast makes history with first all-woman, all-Black anchors

    04:55

  • What to expect from Biden’s speech on the ‘Soul of America’ on Thursday

    03:10

  • What’s next for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission after delayed launch

    02:58

  • DOJ says it may have recovered privileged documents from Mar-a-Lago seizure

    04:29

  • How Serena Williams redefined the sport of tennis

    06:10

  • ‘I can’t say it's easy’: Nebraska man paddles down Missouri River in pumpkin

    01:49

  • U.S. teachers undergo training for active shooter scenarios

    06:47

  • Oklahoma 10-year-old boy saves mom from drowning after seizure in pool

    03:12

  • Scooter-driving robbers strike across NYC

    03:06

  • Water levels drop after Pear River in Mississippi swelled to devastating levels

    02:54

  • As Lake Mead dries up, mysteries are being exposed

    02:04

  • Jackson, Mississippi facing water crisis

    02:30

  • Companies bringing jobs back to U.S. amid reshoring surge

    01:46

  • Fatal shootings in multiple U.S. cities this weekend

    01:36

  • Artemis I launch delayed amid engine trouble

    01:50

NBC News Channel

Police: Children playing with lighter started deadly Alabama fire

01:52

Investigators say two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed when the lighter they were playing with ignited a mattress. WPMI's Lisa Librenjak reports.Aug. 30, 2022

  • Proud Boy in Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to 4.5 years in federal prison

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Police: Children playing with lighter started deadly Alabama fire

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Blast at Detroit marijuana grow house leaves several injured

    01:26

  • DA: Atlanta's 'Drug Rich' gang targeted celebrities, athletes

    01:34

  • Assisted living resident fatally poisoned by dishwashing liquid

    01:57

  • ‘Texas Today’ newscast makes history with first all-woman, all-Black anchors

    04:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All