WATCH: Police fire tear gas at protesting farmers in India
Feb. 21, 202400:50
    WATCH: Police fire tear gas at protesting farmers in India

WATCH: Police fire tear gas at protesting farmers in India

00:50

Police in India fired tear gas at thousands of farmers who resumed their protest march to New Delhi after talks with the government failed to end an impasse over their demands for guaranteed crop prices.Feb. 21, 2024

    WATCH: Police fire tear gas at protesting farmers in India

