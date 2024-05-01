IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Police fire tear gas on University of Southern Florida protesters
May 1, 202400:52

Ten people were arrested after police declared a protest on the University of Southern Florida campus an "unlawful assembly" and fired tear as into the crowd. WFLA's Linnie Supall reports.May 1, 2024

