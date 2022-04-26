IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Alabama Arby's manager charged in hot grease assault

    01:29

  • California police search for 3-month-old kidnapped as grandmother unloaded groceries

    01:34

  • Grand Rapids police identify officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

    02:00

  • Family mourns soldier who drowned trying to rescue migrant

    01:31

  • Missing Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead

    02:22

  • How Covid burnout in the workforce is impacting women

    04:58

  • Newly released video shows Alec Baldwin rehearsing before fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

    03:13

  • Text messages detail Trump administration’s efforts to overturn 2020 election

    03:58

  • Former President Trump found in contempt of court over subpoenaed documents

    02:50

  • Police: D.C. shooting suspect had 3 fully automatic rifles, 1,000 rounds

    02:05

  • Jurors hear tense audio recordings in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard

    04:17

  • 'Climate Anxiety' becoming the next mental health crisis in America's youth

    05:24

  • Officers reunite with family after dramatic fire rescue caught on camera

    02:04

  • Report claims U.S. decided not to sanction Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend

    03:39

  • Deadly fires continue out West, early in wildfire season

    01:48

  • Supreme Court weighs case of Washington coach asked not to pray on the field

    01:37

  • Republican border delegation criticizes Biden over Title 42 immigration policy

    02:07

  • Texas mother Melissa Lucio granted stay of execution, case to be reviewed

    03:39

  • ‘It’s horrifying’: Neighbor reacts to robbers stealing $75,000 from L.A. Airbnb

    01:25

  • National Guard soldier drowns in Rio Grande trying to save struggling migrant

    01:10

Police identify man shot by Secret Service agents outside of Peruvian ambassador's home

02:19

The girlfriend of Gordon Casey, shot to death outside of the Peruvian ambassador's residence in Washington, says he was in a state of mental distress at the time of his death. WRC's Pat Collins reports.April 26, 2022

