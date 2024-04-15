IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Israeli War Cabinet meets about Iran response, Trump's first criminal trial set to get underway, and 'Rust' armorer called jury 'idiots' after conviction

Police officer and sheriff's deputy killed in Syracuse shootout
April 15, 202401:26
    Police officer and sheriff's deputy killed in Syracuse shootout

NBC News Channel

Police officer and sheriff's deputy killed in Syracuse shootout

A police officer and a sheriff's deputy were shot and killed after confronting a driver who had failed to stop in upstate New York on Sunday, police said. The so-far unidentified suspect was also killed in the shootout outside his home, police said.April 15, 2024

