Police officer and sheriff's deputy killed in Syracuse shootout

- Now Playing
Police officer and sheriff's deputy killed in Syracuse shootout01:26
- UP NEXT
Iran doubles down on right to self-defense in U.N. Security Council address00:36
Arrests made in connection to disappearance of two Kansas moms01:30
‘Burglary tourists’ enter U.S. legally then break into homes, according to law enforcement officials02:27
U.S. ambassador 'condemns' Iran's attack on Israel during U.N. Security Council meeting01:08
One killed and seven wounded in Chicago shooting01:55
Woman in custody after Philadelphia stabbing spree01:57
Mother takes to TikTok to find hero who saved her son from puck at hockey game03:32
Robots cook your burger and fries at this new California fast food restaurant02:29
Manhunt for suspect in violent Florida carjacking that was caught on camera01:46
Officials discover body after Florida woman is carjacked at gunpoint01:20
One dead after bus crashes at Honolulu cruise ship terminal01:55
Search continues for Milwaukee woman's remains after man is charged in her death01:34
Memphis police officer killed, two others wounded in shootout01:40
Space Camp gets new generation of explorers ready for launch04:29
New York City proposes rat birth control to reduce population03:25
Vice President Harris denounces Arizona's near-total abortion ban01:29
Truck driver rams stolen semi-truck into public safety building in Texas, police say01:46
School builds literacy skills by having students read to lambs01:40
Why is Iran involved in many conflicts across the Middle East?02:35
- Now Playing
Police officer and sheriff's deputy killed in Syracuse shootout01:26
- UP NEXT
Iran doubles down on right to self-defense in U.N. Security Council address00:36
Arrests made in connection to disappearance of two Kansas moms01:30
‘Burglary tourists’ enter U.S. legally then break into homes, according to law enforcement officials02:27
U.S. ambassador 'condemns' Iran's attack on Israel during U.N. Security Council meeting01:08
One killed and seven wounded in Chicago shooting01:55
Play All