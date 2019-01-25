Body cam video released of fatal shooting outside Oregon school

WATCH LIVE: Roger Stone speaks after being indicted in Mueller probe

Police release body cam video from fatal shooting at Eugene, Oregon school

01:17

Charles Frederick Landeros was shot and killed by police after pulling out a gun and firing twice at an officer following a custodial dispute at a Eugene, Oregon middle school on January 11. KGW’s Brenda Braxton reports.Jan. 25, 2019

