IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Police say Los Angeles gangs involved in ‘follow home robberies’ targeting wealthy people

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Family of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio fights for her life

    01:56

  • Johnny Depp squares off against Amber Heard in defamation trial

    02:58

  • N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest for campaign finance fraud

    02:56

  • Sherri Papini admits to faking 2016 kidnapping in plea deal

    02:41

  • Is the NYC subway safe? Mayor Eric Adams addresses challenges

    05:51

  • Manhunt intensifies for gunman in Brooklyn subway attack

    02:47

  • Watch: iPhone app leads police to 9-year-old taken by carjacker

    01:51

  • Two dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting

    01:04

  • Multiple people shot in Brooklyn subway station

    03:20

  • Minnesota investigators release new bodycam footage of Amir Locke shooting

    01:28

  • Former Virginia police officer found guilty on six counts for role in Capitol riot

    00:32

  • Closing arguments conclude in trial of Ohio doctor accused of killing 14 patients

    02:34

  • Atlanta rapper faces federal charges in connection to gun trafficking ring

    02:41

  • Attorney Ben Crump calls for 'equal justice' in Grand Rapids police shooting

    02:04

  • Yakuza boss arrested in undercover bust of alleged weapons-for-drugs plot

    03:10

  • Telemedicine fraud surges amid pandemic

    04:04

  • Lawsuit claims 6-year-old boy hit by errant throw at Los Angeles Angels game suffered brain damage

    02:01

  • California mother accused of drowning children in bathtub

    01:44

  • Illinois man charged after bodies of mother, sister found buried in backyard

    01:38

NBC News Channel

Police say Los Angeles gangs involved in ‘follow home robberies’ targeting wealthy people

01:51

The LAPD claims that at least 17 gangs in the Los Angeles area are involved in robberies that target people leaving expensive stores and people in one neighborhood are expressing their concerns. KNBC’s Darsha Philips reports.April 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Police say Los Angeles gangs involved in ‘follow home robberies’ targeting wealthy people

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Family of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio fights for her life

    01:56

  • Johnny Depp squares off against Amber Heard in defamation trial

    02:58

  • N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest for campaign finance fraud

    02:56

  • Sherri Papini admits to faking 2016 kidnapping in plea deal

    02:41

  • Is the NYC subway safe? Mayor Eric Adams addresses challenges

    05:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All