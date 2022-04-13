Police say Los Angeles gangs involved in ‘follow home robberies’ targeting wealthy people

- Now Playing
Police say Los Angeles gangs involved in ‘follow home robberies’ targeting wealthy people01:51
- UP NEXT
Family of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio fights for her life01:56
Johnny Depp squares off against Amber Heard in defamation trial02:58
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest for campaign finance fraud02:56
Sherri Papini admits to faking 2016 kidnapping in plea deal02:41
Is the NYC subway safe? Mayor Eric Adams addresses challenges05:51
Manhunt intensifies for gunman in Brooklyn subway attack02:47
Watch: iPhone app leads police to 9-year-old taken by carjacker01:51
Two dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting01:04
Multiple people shot in Brooklyn subway station03:20
Minnesota investigators release new bodycam footage of Amir Locke shooting01:28
Former Virginia police officer found guilty on six counts for role in Capitol riot00:32
Closing arguments conclude in trial of Ohio doctor accused of killing 14 patients02:34
Atlanta rapper faces federal charges in connection to gun trafficking ring02:41
Attorney Ben Crump calls for 'equal justice' in Grand Rapids police shooting02:04
Yakuza boss arrested in undercover bust of alleged weapons-for-drugs plot03:10
Telemedicine fraud surges amid pandemic04:04
Lawsuit claims 6-year-old boy hit by errant throw at Los Angeles Angels game suffered brain damage02:01
California mother accused of drowning children in bathtub01:44
Illinois man charged after bodies of mother, sister found buried in backyard01:38
- Now Playing
Police say Los Angeles gangs involved in ‘follow home robberies’ targeting wealthy people01:51
- UP NEXT
Family of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio fights for her life01:56
Johnny Depp squares off against Amber Heard in defamation trial02:58
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest for campaign finance fraud02:56
Sherri Papini admits to faking 2016 kidnapping in plea deal02:41
Is the NYC subway safe? Mayor Eric Adams addresses challenges05:51
Play All