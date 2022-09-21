Police search for missing South Carolina couple

- UP NEXT
Watch President Biden’s full remarks at the U.N. General Assembly28:57
Biden: Russia trying to ‘pin the blame’ of global food crisis on Western sanctions02:51
One dead, 16 injured in Florida highway crash00:54
Indiana police arrest armed man after sewer standoff00:45
Explosion triggers Chicago building collapse, injuring eight00:49
How to prepare for flu season as experts warn of a surge in cases03:17
Special master expresses doubt over declassification of documents sized from Mar-a-Lago03:38
At least two injured by oil refinery fire in Ohio00:37
Semi-truck falls from Texas overpass in accident that killed driver01:08
Inflation Reduction Act: Who qualifies for tax credits and rebates06:45
Hatchet-wielding New York man released without bail03:50
49-year-old freshman joins college football team02:07
Two U.S. college students killed in separate weekend shooting incidents02:44
New 'Serial' podcast released after Adnan Syed's murder conviction vacated02:51
Two teens found dead in North Carolina woods01:42
DOJ investigating massive Covid-19 relief money fraud01:47
EXCLUSIVE: Roger Federer speaks out about retirement01:24
Flights carrying 48 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard being investigated01:29
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 3 storm03:37
Beyond Meat COO suspended for allegedly biting man's nose00:26
- UP NEXT
Watch President Biden’s full remarks at the U.N. General Assembly28:57
Biden: Russia trying to ‘pin the blame’ of global food crisis on Western sanctions02:51
One dead, 16 injured in Florida highway crash00:54
Indiana police arrest armed man after sewer standoff00:45
Explosion triggers Chicago building collapse, injuring eight00:49
How to prepare for flu season as experts warn of a surge in cases03:17
Play All