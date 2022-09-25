IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Police searching for shooter who injured three people at amusement park outside Pittsburgh

    00:46
    Black woman arrested after calling 911 over dispute with neighbor settles civil lawsuit

    01:40

  • Watch: American veterans reunite with families after being held hostage by Russian forces

    00:45

  • Florida sheriff's deputy killed on interstate after being struck by front-end loader

    01:31

  • 'Saturday Night Live' season 48 to feature new faces

    03:43

  • Watch: Train hits Colorado police car with suspect inside

    02:46

  • LA schools to provide Narcan after seventh student overdoses

    03:12

  • At least four killed after standoff in Chicago suburb

    00:19

  • Online renting scams surging across U.S., FBI warns

    02:31

  • U.S. Latinos average salary growing: new report

    01:42

  • Dow drops nearly 500 points, closes at new low for 2022

    03:10

  • Wildland firefighters struggle to keep up with raging wildfires

    03:32

  • How QR codes allow kids, teens free access to banned books

    02:48

  • Construction worker in custody after fatally striking Florida deputy in hit-and-run

    01:51

  • Alex Jones reprimanded by judge after heated exchange during second defamation trial

    03:17

  • Special master gives Trump one week to prove Mar-a-Lago ‘planted’ evidence claim

    03:32

  • Inside the first South Asian New York Fashion Week

    05:08

  • 'Fat Leonard' recaptured in Venezuela after escaping house arrest

    02:28

  • New York family travels cross country for daughter's life saving surgery

    01:47

  • American Airlines passenger arrested for punching flight attendant

    02:52

Allegheny County Police said they are looking for a man suspected of firing two shots and injuring three people, including two 15-year-olds, at an amusement park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. The victims are in stable condition or have been released from the hospital.Sept. 25, 2022

