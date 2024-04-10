IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Police: Three wounded and five arrested at Philadelphia Ramadan celebration
April 10, 202401:28
  • Now Playing

    Police: Three wounded and five arrested at Philadelphia Ramadan celebration

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Missouri death row inmate executed despite calls for clemency 

    02:23

  • EPA announces new rules targeting 'forever chemicals'

    02:57

  • Mississippi 'Goon Squad' members sentenced for torturing Black men

    03:10

  • Surveillance video shows a woman attacked and robbed outside a New York City church

    01:08

  • Biden says Netanyahu is making a 'mistake' with his handling of the war with Hamas

    02:02

  • Missouri executes death row inmate despite calls for clemency

    03:47

  • Akron Police release body cam video showing officer shoot teen carrying toy gun

    01:26

  • Norfolk Southern agrees to $600 million settlement in Ohio train derailment

    01:34

  • Arizona high court upholds 1864 abortion law

    02:45

  • Idaho teen arrested for allegedly planning to attack churches

    01:35

  • Parents of Michigan school mass shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison

    02:28

  • Amateur photographer captures one of eclipse's most stunning images

    01:27

  • NYPD commissioner says New York is heading in 'right direction' despite high-profile crimes

    02:33

  • Whistleblower raises safety concerns about Boeing's 787-Dreamliner

    02:28

  • Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter

    03:46

  • Idaho teen accused of plotting ISIS-inspired attacks on churches

    01:26

  • Oregon store sells winning $1.3 billion Powerball ticket

    02:04

  • Florida college student accused of fatally stabbing mother

    01:29

  • Three deadly Los Angeles County crime scenes being investigated as connected

    02:43

NBC News

Police: Three wounded and five arrested at Philadelphia Ramadan celebration

01:28

A shooting during a Ramadan event in Philadelphia left three people wounded and five suspects have been arrested. Officials say at least one person fired at a crowd and then at responding police.April 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Police: Three wounded and five arrested at Philadelphia Ramadan celebration

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Missouri death row inmate executed despite calls for clemency 

    02:23

  • EPA announces new rules targeting 'forever chemicals'

    02:57

  • Mississippi 'Goon Squad' members sentenced for torturing Black men

    03:10

  • Surveillance video shows a woman attacked and robbed outside a New York City church

    01:08

  • Biden says Netanyahu is making a 'mistake' with his handling of the war with Hamas

    02:02
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All