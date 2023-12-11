IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Las Vegas police detail murder-suicide that included children

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure

    02:24

  • Harvard faculty voice support for embattled president

    01:21

  • Air Force finds Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira acted alone

    02:02

  • 'It's a hate crime': Minneapolis friends mourn murdered transgender woman

    01:51

  • Baseball star Shohei Ohtani signs $700M deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers

    03:48

  • WATCH: Chihuahua runs along busy highway as motorists shield it from traffic

    02:45

  • Suspect arrested in attack on elderly Jewish couple near L.A. synagogue

    02:45

  • Person of interest in custody in the killing of Detroit synagogue leader

    00:57

  • Beachgoers stunned after 52-foot fin whale washes ashore in California

    02:18

  • UPenn students say president resigning does ‘alleviate’ some hurt

    01:52

  • Many Americans impacted by widespread drug shortages

    02:20

  • Gen Z and millennials visit libraries at higher rates than older generations

    03:55

  • Abercrombie and Fitch makes major comeback ahead of 2023 holiday season

    05:35

  • Native Americans victimized by massive insurance scheme in Arizona

    04:16

  • How the Israel-Hamas war is impacting Art Basel

    01:49

  • 17-year-old Michigan mass shooter given multiple life sentences

    03:04

  • How police officers train for active shooter situations

    03:14

  • Woman arrested for alleged attempt to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home

    01:05

  • Mayor fires 3 Decatur police officers after fatal shooting

    02:01

NBC News Channel

Las Vegas police detail murder-suicide that included children

01:39

Las Vegas police briefed reporters on a murder-suicide that left two children dead and an additional child in serious condition. An adult woman was also killed in the incident.Dec. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Las Vegas police detail murder-suicide that included children

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure

    02:24

  • Harvard faculty voice support for embattled president

    01:21

  • Air Force finds Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira acted alone

    02:02

  • 'It's a hate crime': Minneapolis friends mourn murdered transgender woman

    01:51

  • Baseball star Shohei Ohtani signs $700M deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers

    03:48
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All