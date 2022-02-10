IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states

    03:19
  • Now Playing

    Police identify suspect in 58-year-old murder cold case of 9-year-old girl

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Florida couple accused of keeping adopted son locked in box-like structure

    01:49

  • Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process

    03:59

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top aide to former President Trump

    04:06

  • Kia and Hyundai recall nearly 485,000 vehicles over fire concerns

    00:27

  • Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt 

    02:38

  • Conservatives outraged over Biden’s funding for safe drug use kits

    03:00

  • Ohio community surprises 12-year-old Bengals superfan with Super Bowl tickets

    01:45

  • Watch: Tesla in autopilot crashes into North Carolina police vehicle 

    02:07

  • Possible remains of Colorado teen found 10 years after her disappearance

    01:44

  • Biden plans to evacuate Americans out of Ukraine if Russia invades

    03:56

  • Super Bowl sparks popularity of online sports betting

    05:38

  • New York joins growing number of states lifting mask mandates

    02:28

  • Goodell says NFL will address allegations of racist hiring practices

    01:41

  • Teams USA’s Chloe Kim faced highs and lows on the path to Beijing

    02:26

  • Proposed housing development in Ohio village raises concerns

    01:42

  • 9-year-old beats 4-year-old brother to death with broomstick

    01:58

  • 'The odds were astronomical': Firefighters practicing ice rescues respond to real-life emergency

    01:35

  • 'Black Lives Matter' swimsuit nearly results in 12-year-old's disqualification from Wisconsin swim meet

    01:57

NBC News

Police identify suspect in 58-year-old murder cold case of 9-year-old girl

02:10

Pennsylvania State Police have named a suspect in the cold murder case of nine-year-old of Marise Ann Chiverella, who was killed nearly 58 years ago. Police used DNA gathered from the crime scene to identify the suspect as James Paul Forte, who died in 1980.Feb. 10, 2022

  • Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states

    03:19
  • Now Playing

    Police identify suspect in 58-year-old murder cold case of 9-year-old girl

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Florida couple accused of keeping adopted son locked in box-like structure

    01:49

  • Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process

    03:59

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top aide to former President Trump

    04:06

  • Kia and Hyundai recall nearly 485,000 vehicles over fire concerns

    00:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All