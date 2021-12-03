Police video shows traffic stop of Dallas Cowboys' Damontae Kazee in October

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China01:29
Tiger Woods speaks out about recovery after near-fatal crash01:44
Tiger Woods seen playing golf for first time since car accident01:15
Texas youth football team ‘too good’ for playoffs, league says01:59
Marathoner with terminal cancer describes her final journey to the finish line05:12
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns after positive Covid test02:48
Jon Gruden sues NFL and Roger Goodell over email controversy02:10
Rodgers addresses misleading vaccination comments02:59
New York City Marathon runners share how they feel after crossing finish line01:41
Aaron Rodgers confirms he’s not vaccinated, says he didn’t lie about status02:18
Runners share stories of emotional journeys ahead of NYC marathon's return03:41
New York City marathon set to return after 2020’s race canceled due to Covid04:32
Did Packers QB Aaron Rodgers pass on Covid vaccination?03:14
Rafael Nadal makes 97-year-old tennis player’s dream come true00:44
Chicago Blackhawks GM steps down after investigation into 2010 sexual abuse02:30
NBA season openers overshadowed by Covid controversies04:28
Meet the world's fastest blind car racer who is showing other disabled people how to race03:27
Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status resolved04:17
18 former NBA players arrested, charged in health care scheme02:44
Women’s national soccer league investigates accusations01:49
Police video shows traffic stop of Dallas Cowboys' Damontae Kazee in October01:39
Police in Colony, Texas, have released bodycam footage of the traffic stop that led to the arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee in October. KXAS' Candace Sweat reports.Dec. 3, 2021
Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China01:29
Tiger Woods speaks out about recovery after near-fatal crash01:44
Tiger Woods seen playing golf for first time since car accident01:15
Texas youth football team ‘too good’ for playoffs, league says01:59
Marathoner with terminal cancer describes her final journey to the finish line05:12
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns after positive Covid test02:48