NBC News

Watch: Polish politician uses fire extinguisher on Hannukah candles

01:16

Far-right lawmaker Grzegorz Braun caused confusion and outrage when he blasted a fire extinguisher at Menorah candles in the Polish parliament building and referred to Hannukah as “satanic.” He was later removed from a parliamentary session and told a prosecutor would be informed of his actions.Dec. 12, 2023

