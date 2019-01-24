World

Pompeo announces more than $20 million in U.S. aid for Venezuela

01:18

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the Organization of American States to recognize Juan Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela after calling the regime of Nicolas Maduro "illegitimate." Pompeo also announced that the U.S. will be providing more than $20 million in humanitarian aid to the country.Jan. 24, 2019

