NBC News

Pompeo responds to Russian state media using his past comments about Putin

00:45

NBC's Vaughn Hillyard spoke to former Secy. of State Mike Pompeo to get his reaction to Russian state media using his past comments about Vladimir Putin as they invade Ukraine.Feb. 25, 2022

