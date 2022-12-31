IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pope Francis honors Pope Emeritus Benedict as 'a noble person' in homily

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Remembering Pope Emeritus Benedict’s impact on the church

    04:18

  • Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passes away at 95

    01:54

  • Pope Benedict said to be in stable, but serious condition

    02:08

  • Prayers pour in for retired Pope Benedict as health worsens

    02:53

  • Vatican says retired Pope Benedict's health has 'worsened'

    03:02

  • Pope Francis confirms former Pope Benedict is ‘very sick’

    02:23

  • Looking back on the life and legacy of Pope Benedict XVI, dead at 95

    04:41

  • Pope condemns war in Ukraine during annual Christmas message

    00:23

  • Cardinal Dolan shares his special message for the holiday season

    05:13

  • How faith helped NBA legend David Robinson on and off the court

    03:40

  • Biden condemns antisemitism during Hanukkah holiday reception

    03:27

  • 3 religious leaders talk about cultivating faith this season

    06:07

  • A look at the recent rise of antisemitism in the United States

    04:02

  • Virginia restaurant refuses to serve Christian group

    02:30

  • Cece Winans talks passing her faith onto the next generation

    04:23

  • Mormon Church announces support of same-sex marriage bill

    00:29

  • New Orleans pastor pleads guilty to money laundering

    02:23

  • Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’

    11:58

  • Some Catholic providers change stance on abortions

    04:33

NBC News

Pope Francis honors Pope Emeritus Benedict as 'a noble person' in homily

00:54

Pope Francis commented on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during his homily and honored his predecessor as "a noble person, so kind."Dec. 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Pope Francis honors Pope Emeritus Benedict as 'a noble person' in homily

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Remembering Pope Emeritus Benedict’s impact on the church

    04:18

  • Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passes away at 95

    01:54

  • Pope Benedict said to be in stable, but serious condition

    02:08

  • Prayers pour in for retired Pope Benedict as health worsens

    02:53

  • Vatican says retired Pope Benedict's health has 'worsened'

    03:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All