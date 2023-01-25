IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Germany approves sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine

    Pope Francis criticizes countries with anti-LGBTQ laws

Pope Francis criticizes countries with anti-LGBTQ laws

In an interview with the Associated Press, Pope Francis criticized countries that criminalize homosexuality, saying "God loves us as we are." The pontiff went on to attribute negative attitudes toward the LGBTQ community to cultural backgrounds and said bishops in particular need to undergo a process of change to recognize the dignity of everyone.Jan. 25, 2023

