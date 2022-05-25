IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Pope Francis ‘heartbroken’ by Texas school shooting, calls for gun control

NBC News

Pope Francis ‘heartbroken’ by Texas school shooting, calls for gun control

Pope Francis on Wednesday said he was "heartbroken" by the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed at least 19 children and two teachers. The pontiff also called for tighter gun control measures so that “tragedies like this cannon happen again.”May 25, 2022

    Pope Francis ‘heartbroken’ by Texas school shooting, calls for gun control

