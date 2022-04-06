Pope Francis holds Ukrainian flag from ‘martyred’ city of Bucha
01:18
During his weekly general audience, Pope Francis showed a Ukrainian flag that was sent to him from the city of Bucha, where Russian troops have been accused of committing war crimes. Pope Francis has previously appealed for an end the war in Ukraine and called for peace negotiations to be prioritized.April 6, 2022
