IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian and Russian ballet dancers unite against war

    03:59

  • Russian humanitarian aid distributed in besieged Mariupol

    01:17

  • Antony Blinken on US military support for Ukraine

    02:02

  • How Russian alleged war crimes could impact the U.S. response to war in Ukraine

    04:20

  • US steps up sanctions against Russia amid reports of war crimes

    02:04

  • Fallout grows over Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians

    03:26

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using hunger as a weapon

    00:56
  • Now Playing

    Pope Francis holds Ukrainian flag from ‘martyred’ city of Bucha

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian refugees wait in Tijuana for permission to enter U.S.

    01:13

  • American Instagram influencer documents her escape from Ukraine online

    09:42

  • Zelenskyy shows the U.N. videos of ‘genocide’ in Bucha

    01:48

  • Ukrainian news anchor’s emotional reunion with husband

    01:26

  • Residents of Bucha describe atrocities of Russian troops

    04:42

  • Zelenskyy presents awards to heroes of Ukrainian resistance

    01:33

  • White House: Russian sanctions will target financial institutions, government officials

    00:48

  • U.N. chief: ‘I will never forget the horrifying images of civilians killed in Bucha’

    01:09

  • Zelenskyy presents graphic video to U.N. Security Council to show Russian atrocities

    00:43

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘How many people have to die before all Russian banks will be sanctioned?’

    09:30

  • Defense officials discuss conflict in Ukraine during House hearing

    02:05

  • Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

    04:45

NBC News

Pope Francis holds Ukrainian flag from ‘martyred’ city of Bucha

01:18

During his weekly general audience, Pope Francis showed a Ukrainian flag that was sent to him from the city of Bucha, where Russian troops have been accused of committing war crimes. Pope Francis has previously appealed for an end the war in Ukraine and called for peace negotiations to be prioritized.April 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian and Russian ballet dancers unite against war

    03:59

  • Russian humanitarian aid distributed in besieged Mariupol

    01:17

  • Antony Blinken on US military support for Ukraine

    02:02

  • How Russian alleged war crimes could impact the U.S. response to war in Ukraine

    04:20

  • US steps up sanctions against Russia amid reports of war crimes

    02:04

  • Fallout grows over Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians

    03:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All