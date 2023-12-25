IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Israel-Hamas war looms over Bethlehem at Christmas

    02:06

  UK royals attend Christmas church service in Sandringham

    01:17
    Pope Francis presides over Christmas Eve Midnight Mass

    01:51:26
    Pope Francis speaks of 'futile logic of war' in Christmas Mass

    00:18

  Biden speaks with Netanyahu before Christmas at Camp David

    01:13

  New video of extensive Hamas tunnel system released by Israeli military

    02:49

  Serbia election protesters try to storm capital's city hall

    00:52

  'I don't feel safe': Prague locals grieve in fear days after mass shooting

    00:52

  Bodycam footage shows Prague police response to university shooting

    02:54

  U.N. warns millions of children in Sudan are at risk as war expands to Jazeera

    02:25

  Bodycam footage shows Prague police response after deadly mass shooting

    01:47

  Prague declares day of mourning after historic deadly shooting 

    02:39

  Turkey rounds up over 300 people suspected of having ISIS links

    00:43

  Israeli forces fire tear gas near Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa holy site

    00:52

  Huge explosion snakes across city as 'Hamas tunnels are destroyed' by Israeli military

    00:32

  Vigil held for victims of the worst mass shooting in the Czech Republic's history

    00:52

  Democratic Republic of Congo extends election after first day of violence

    03:47

  At least 14 people killed in Prague mass shooting

    02:25

  Prague shooting witnesses describe frantic scene and hearing 'bangs' at university

    02:33

  Prague shooting death toll rises to at least 14 people

    02:54

Pope Francis presides over Christmas Eve Midnight Mass

01:51:26

Pope Francis leads midnight mass on Christmas Eve from the Vatican in front of thousands of Catholics.Dec. 25, 2023

