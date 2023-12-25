Pope Francis presides over Christmas Eve Midnight Mass

Israel-Hamas war looms over Bethlehem at Christmas02:06
UK royals attend Christmas church service in Sandringham01:17
- Now Playing
Pope Francis presides over Christmas Eve Midnight Mass01:51:26
- UP NEXT
Pope Francis speaks of ‘futile logic of war’ in Christmas Mass00:18
Biden speaks with Netanyahu before Christmas at Camp David01:13
New video of extensive Hamas tunnel system released by Israeli military02:49
Serbia election protesters try to storm capital’s city hall00:52
‘I don't feel safe’: Prague locals grieve in fear days after mass shooting00:52
Bodycam footage shows Prague police response to university shooting02:54
U.N. warns millions of children in Sudan are at risk as war expands to Jazeera02:25
Bodycam footage shows Prague police response after deadly mass shooting01:47
Prague declares day of mourning after historic deadly shooting02:39
Turkey rounds up over 300 people suspected of having ISIS links00:43
Israeli forces fire tear gas near Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa holy site00:52
Huge explosion snakes across city as 'Hamas tunnels are destroyed' by Israeli military00:32
Vigil held for victims of the worst mass shooting in the Czech Republic's history00:52
Democratic Republic of Congo extends election after first day of violence03:47
At least 14 people killed in Prague mass shooting02:25
Prague shooting witnesses describe frantic scene and hearing ‘bangs’ at university02:33
Prague shooting death toll rises to at least 14 people02:54
Israel-Hamas war looms over Bethlehem at Christmas02:06
UK royals attend Christmas church service in Sandringham01:17
- Now Playing
Pope Francis presides over Christmas Eve Midnight Mass01:51:26
- UP NEXT
Pope Francis speaks of ‘futile logic of war’ in Christmas Mass00:18
Biden speaks with Netanyahu before Christmas at Camp David01:13
New video of extensive Hamas tunnel system released by Israeli military02:49
Play All