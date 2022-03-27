IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Pope Francis renews calls for negotiations in Ukraine, says humanity must abolish war

    02:40
Pope Francis renews calls for negotiations in Ukraine, says humanity must abolish war

02:40

Pope Francis used his Sunday morning address to renew his call for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, saying if humanity didn't "cancel" war, then war would cancel humanity. March 27, 2022

    Pope Francis renews calls for negotiations in Ukraine, says humanity must abolish war

    02:40
