IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pope Francis leads Easter vigil Mass after missing outdoor procession on Friday

    00:41

  • China begins military exercises off coast of Taiwan

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    Pope Francis encourages hope amid ‘icy winds of war’ during Easter vigil Mass

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Scientists find world's deepest fish

    04:44

  • Israeli-Palestinian tensions soar amid new wave of violence

    01:16

  • At least one dead, six wounded in attack on Tel Aviv Promenade

    02:47

  • U.S. delegates travel to Taiwan despite tensions with China

    03:37

  • Bear meat vending machine lures tourists to remote Japanese town

    01:21

  • Israel launches rare airstrike on south Lebanon in response to rocket attack

    00:48

  • Macron urges China's Xi to help bring about Ukrainian peace talks

    01:40

  • Israeli forces strike Gaza Strip

    02:28

  • U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan despite Chinese threats

    01:43

  • Rockets fired from inside Lebanon, at least one hits village in northern Israel

    01:00

  • Putin berates incoming U.S. ambassador over war in Ukraine

    02:05

  • China condemns McCarthy’s meeting with Taiwanese president

    05:08

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass at St. Peter's Basilica on Holy Thursday

    01:02

  • Renewed confrontation between Israeli police and worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

    00:37

  • Saudi Arabia and Iran’s foreign ministers meet in Beijing easing 7 years of tensions

    00:37

  • Watch: Video shows lightning apparently striking Toronto's CN Tower

    00:22

  • Israeli police clash with Palestinians inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

    03:14

NBC News

Pope Francis encourages hope amid ‘icy winds of war’ during Easter vigil Mass

01:14

Pope Francis returned to the public eye to lead the Easter vigil Mass at the Vatican a week after he was hospitalized for bronchitis.April 8, 2023

  • Pope Francis leads Easter vigil Mass after missing outdoor procession on Friday

    00:41

  • China begins military exercises off coast of Taiwan

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    Pope Francis encourages hope amid ‘icy winds of war’ during Easter vigil Mass

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Scientists find world's deepest fish

    04:44

  • Israeli-Palestinian tensions soar amid new wave of violence

    01:16

  • At least one dead, six wounded in attack on Tel Aviv Promenade

    02:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All