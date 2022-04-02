IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Italy seizes Russian billionaire's mega-yacht

    00:48
  • Now Playing

    Pope Francis says trip to Kyiv 'on the table'

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Mariupol residents shelter in bombed-out orphanage

    01:09

  • The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

    01:45

  • Ukrainian soldiers find love during the war

    01:30

  • ‘We will help you rebuild your cities’: E.U. promises more support for Ukraine

    01:11

  • Animal rights activists fight to stop opening of octopus farm in Canary Islands

    03:18

  • Dozens injured in protest outside Sri Lankan president's home

    00:21

  • Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking oil depot near Ukrainian border

    00:47

  • Australia's beloved Koalas placed on endangered list

    03:20

  • Ukraine accuses Russian troops of stealing urgent humanitarian aid

    02:34

  • Irpin residents describe 'happiness beyond imagination' after recapture from Russian forces

    01:42

  • Gas prices slightly lower after Biden taps into strategic reserves

    03:00

  • Ukrainian troops remain on high alert despite Russia’s claimed withdrawal from Kyiv

    01:31

  • Ukraine’s war survivors in Vinnytsia

    01:58

  • Ukraine officials: Russian forces have left Chernobyl site

    02:06

  • Putin says West has to buy Russian gas in rubles

    01:28

  • NATO expects ‘additional offensive actions’ in Ukraine despite Russia’s promise to de-escalate

    01:08

  • Afghanistan faces economic collapse, food shortages ahead of Ramadan

    01:08

  • Ukrainian soldiers patrol Kyiv outskirts recaptured from Russia troops

    00:59

NBC News

Pope Francis says trip to Kyiv 'on the table'

01:00

Pope Francis told NBC's Claudio Lavanga that a trip to war-torn Kyiv was "on the table". The Pope was speaking on board the papal plane as he travelled to Malta.April 2, 2022

  • Italy seizes Russian billionaire's mega-yacht

    00:48
  • Now Playing

    Pope Francis says trip to Kyiv 'on the table'

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Mariupol residents shelter in bombed-out orphanage

    01:09

  • The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

    01:45

  • Ukrainian soldiers find love during the war

    01:30

  • ‘We will help you rebuild your cities’: E.U. promises more support for Ukraine

    01:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All