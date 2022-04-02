IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Italy seizes Russian billionaire's mega-yacht00:48
Now Playing
Pope Francis says trip to Kyiv 'on the table'01:00
UP NEXT
Mariupol residents shelter in bombed-out orphanage01:09
The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in Poland01:45
Ukrainian soldiers find love during the war01:30
‘We will help you rebuild your cities’: E.U. promises more support for Ukraine01:11
Animal rights activists fight to stop opening of octopus farm in Canary Islands03:18
Dozens injured in protest outside Sri Lankan president's home00:21
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking oil depot near Ukrainian border00:47
Australia's beloved Koalas placed on endangered list03:20
Ukraine accuses Russian troops of stealing urgent humanitarian aid02:34
Irpin residents describe 'happiness beyond imagination' after recapture from Russian forces01:42
Gas prices slightly lower after Biden taps into strategic reserves03:00
Ukrainian troops remain on high alert despite Russia’s claimed withdrawal from Kyiv01:31
Ukraine’s war survivors in Vinnytsia01:58
Ukraine officials: Russian forces have left Chernobyl site02:06
Putin says West has to buy Russian gas in rubles01:28
NATO expects ‘additional offensive actions’ in Ukraine despite Russia’s promise to de-escalate01:08
Afghanistan faces economic collapse, food shortages ahead of Ramadan01:08
Ukrainian soldiers patrol Kyiv outskirts recaptured from Russia troops00:59
Pope Francis says trip to Kyiv 'on the table'01:00
Pope Francis told NBC's Claudio Lavanga that a trip to war-torn Kyiv was "on the table". The Pope was speaking on board the papal plane as he travelled to Malta.April 2, 2022
Italy seizes Russian billionaire's mega-yacht00:48
Now Playing
Pope Francis says trip to Kyiv 'on the table'01:00
UP NEXT
Mariupol residents shelter in bombed-out orphanage01:09
The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in Poland01:45
Ukrainian soldiers find love during the war01:30
‘We will help you rebuild your cities’: E.U. promises more support for Ukraine01:11