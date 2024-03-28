Pope Francis tells priests to consider their own sins in Holy Thursday address

- Now Playing
Pope Francis tells priests to consider their own sins in Holy Thursday address01:50
- UP NEXT
‘Tell me, my love, what’s wrong with you?’: Grief-stricken Gazan father’s appeal to his dying daughter01:39
Britain's King Charles praises 'hand of friendship' in an Easter message01:56
Putin says Russia has no designs on NATO countries but will shoot down F-16s supplied to Ukraine01:29
Exchanges of fire across the Lebanon-Israel border escalate01:20
New pressure on White House amid relentless violence in Haiti's capital02:33
Timeline: How the attack at a Moscow concert hall unfolded01:57
NBC News obtains an exclusive look at airborne security for the Paris Olympics01:24
Parents of Evan Gershkovich speak out almost a year after reporter was detained in Russia02:10
Woman shares story of educating herself, escaping Afghanistan and helping others03:13
United Nations expert says Israel committing genocide in Gaza01:33
Watch: Eyewitness video captures runaway ostrich in South Korea00:28
Argentinians push back against president's remarks on the Dirty War03:56
Evacuation efforts ramping up in Haiti as violence worsens04:23
Mourning in Moscow for terrorist attack that killed 13701:21
Famed waiters' run returns to Paris01:27
Gazans determined to ‘see joy’ as they celebrate Ramadan amid war01:04
Netanyahu canceling high-level meeting is 'political response' to UN vote, says fmr. Mideast Envoy05:34
Israeli forces targeted Palestinians waiting for food aid, eyewitnesses say01:14
Cancer is on the rise in younger adults03:53
- Now Playing
Pope Francis tells priests to consider their own sins in Holy Thursday address01:50
- UP NEXT
‘Tell me, my love, what’s wrong with you?’: Grief-stricken Gazan father’s appeal to his dying daughter01:39
Britain's King Charles praises 'hand of friendship' in an Easter message01:56
Putin says Russia has no designs on NATO countries but will shoot down F-16s supplied to Ukraine01:29
Exchanges of fire across the Lebanon-Israel border escalate01:20
New pressure on White House amid relentless violence in Haiti's capital02:33
Play All