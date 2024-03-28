IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pope Francis tells priests to consider their own sins in Holy Thursday address
March 28, 202401:50
    Pope Francis tells priests to consider their own sins in Holy Thursday address

Pope Francis tells priests to consider their own sins in Holy Thursday address

01:50

The pontiff, looking strong after recent health problems, renewed his vows on Holy Thursday and reminded the priests assembled in St. Peter’s to look within and repent, “acknowledging with sorrow our duplicity, dishonesty and hypocrisy.”March 28, 2024

    Pope Francis tells priests to consider their own sins in Holy Thursday address

