NBC News

‘Cats and dogs take the place of children,’ complains Pope Francis

01:47

While urging couples to consider adopting orphans, the pontiff bemoaned people choosing to have pets rather than more children. “This denial of fatherhood and motherhood makes us smaller, takes away our humanity,” he said.Jan. 5, 2022

