IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Photographing the war in Ukraine

    08:26

  • Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site

    01:55

  • Kremlin’s warning to the U.S. and NATO

    00:58

  • U.S. says Ukraine missiles sunk Russian warship

    02:13

  • Shanghai residents forced from their homes

    01:29

  • Why Pyongyang's penthouses are not necessarily for North Korea's elite

    01:16

  • Chaos inside Al-Aqsa Mosque as Palestinians clash in compound with Israeli riot police

    01:11

  • Surveillance video shows suspected Russian missile strikes on Kyiv

    00:46

  • Chaos in Shanghai: Videos show police clashing with residents

    02:01

  • Ukraine claims responsibility after Russian warship sinks in Black Sea

    01:48

  • Russian, Ukrainian couple marry in Tijuana hoping to enter U.S. as refugees

    01:04

  • Violence around Al-Aqsa Mosque as Israeli police, Palestinians clash

    01:12

  • Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

    04:19

  • More than 340 dead in South African flood

    02:17

  • El Salvador’s crackdown on gang members sparks concerns of human rights violations

    01:52

  • U.K. strikes deal to send some asylum-seekers to Rwanda

    01:04

  • Russian warship near Ukraine suffers ‘serious damage’

    05:28

  • Russian warship suffers massive blow, Ukraine claims attack

    02:17

  • 'Tank graveyard' develops at Bucha, Ukraine

    00:59

  • Ancient altar in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre rediscovered

    02:08

NBC News

Pope Francis uses Easter message to denounce war in Ukraine

01:36

Pope Francis addressed thousands of Catholic faithful on Easter Sunday, telling them "our eyes are incredulous" at the scenes of violence in Ukraine and beseeching world leaders for peace.April 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Photographing the war in Ukraine

    08:26

  • Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site

    01:55

  • Kremlin’s warning to the U.S. and NATO

    00:58

  • U.S. says Ukraine missiles sunk Russian warship

    02:13

  • Shanghai residents forced from their homes

    01:29

  • Why Pyongyang's penthouses are not necessarily for North Korea's elite

    01:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All