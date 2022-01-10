IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Pope Francis blasts cancel culture as 'ideological colonization'

    01:12
Pope Francis blasts cancel culture as 'ideological colonization'

Pope Francis spoke out against so-called “cancel culture” in an address on the Vatican’s foreign policy goals. The leader of the Roman Catholic Church said the phenomenon "ends up canceling all sense of identity."Jan. 10, 2022

