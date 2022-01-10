Pope Francis blasts cancel culture as 'ideological colonization'
01:12
Share this -
copied
Pope Francis spoke out against so-called “cancel culture” in an address on the Vatican’s foreign policy goals. The leader of the Roman Catholic Church said the phenomenon "ends up canceling all sense of identity."Jan. 10, 2022
Now Playing
Pope Francis blasts cancel culture as 'ideological colonization'
01:12
UP NEXT
Fossilized ichthyosaur or 'sea dragon' found in England
00:53
City of 14 million to be tested after two omicron cases found in Tianjin, China
00:42
Djokovic fans celebrate court decision to reinstate visa
00:51
Afghan baby separated from parents during Kabul airport chaos returned after 5 months
01:36
At least 22 dead, including children, as snowstorm in Pakistan traps people in vehicles