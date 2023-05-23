IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Portuguese police resume search for missing British child Madeleine McCann

Portuguese police have resumed their search for Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who disappeared in the country’s Algarve region in 2007. Prosecutors in Germany, where the suspect is being held on separate charges, said “certain tips” led them to the reservoir about 30 miles from where the then-3-year-old was last seen.May 23, 2023

    00:51
