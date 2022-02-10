Possible remains of Colorado teen found 10 years after her disappearance
01:44
After nearly 10 years investigators found female human remains that were tentatively identified as missing 19-year-old Kara Nichols. A recent review of the case led to an interview that revealed a new lead. 46-year-old Joel Hollendorfer has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the case.Feb. 10, 2022
