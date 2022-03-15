A possible tornado formed in Leonard, Texas, on Monday causing damage to some homes. No injuries have been reported, but teams from the National Weather Service are expected to survey the region on Tuesday.March 15, 2022
Say hello to spring! Above average temperatures in the forecast
01:03
Now Playing
Watch: Possible tornado forms in northern Texas
00:58
UP NEXT
South sees frosty start to week at Northeast warms up
01:22
Bomb cyclone barreling up East Coast
01:48
Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions on East Coast
01:10
Justin Thomas and Mike Tirico on upcoming Players Championship