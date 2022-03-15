IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Say hello to spring! Above average temperatures in the forecast

    01:03
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Possible tornado forms in northern Texas

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    South sees frosty start to week at Northeast warms up

    01:22

  • Bomb cyclone barreling up East Coast

    01:48

  • Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions on East Coast

    01:10

  • Justin Thomas and Mike Tirico on upcoming Players Championship

    04:22

  • Severe weather threatens the possibility of tornadoes

    01:52

  • Heavy rain possible from Gulf to Northeast this week

    01:00

  • Thousands told to evacuate in Sydney as floodwaters rise

    01:13

  • Deadly tornadoes strike Iowa, killing 7

    00:16

  • Trail of destruction by tornadoes leaves seven dead

    01:48

  • Winter storm expected to bring snowfall to the Rockies, Upper Midwest

    00:46

  • Back-to-back storms hit across the country

    01:02

  • Unseasonably warm temperatures felt from coast to coast

    01:08

  • Warm temperatures break records in the Southwest

    00:30

  • Tens of thousands flee homes as Australian floods spread

    00:54

  • March weather outlook: Spring weather on the way in parts of US

    00:42

  • At least eight dead after days of torrential rain leads to floods in Australia

    00:53

  • Parts of Northeast face wind chill alerts

    01:16

  • Winter storms slam the east affecting American’s commute

    01:30

NBC News

Watch: Possible tornado forms in northern Texas

00:58

A possible tornado formed in Leonard, Texas, on Monday causing damage to some homes. No injuries have been reported, but teams from the National Weather Service are expected to survey the region on Tuesday.March 15, 2022

  • Say hello to spring! Above average temperatures in the forecast

    01:03
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Possible tornado forms in northern Texas

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    South sees frosty start to week at Northeast warms up

    01:22

  • Bomb cyclone barreling up East Coast

    01:48

  • Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions on East Coast

    01:10

  • Justin Thomas and Mike Tirico on upcoming Players Championship

    04:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All