IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Possible tornado reported in Louisiana

    01:26
  • UP NEXT

    At least 26 dead in Chile as wildfires spread

    01:34

  • Northeast hit by freezing temperatures

    02:10

  • Ice storm death toll climbs to at least 8 as thousands are left without power

    03:24

  • Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter for 2023

    01:32

  • Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction

    01:09

  • Watch: Texas officer rescues K-9 partner during tornado

    00:30

  • Southeast winter storm claims at least 8 lives

    01:02

  • Third day of deadly ice conditions affects millions of people

    02:59

  • 31 million under winter weather alerts

    03:41

  • Dangerous ice storm and arctic blast affects millions

    01:48

  • Icy blast expected from Texas to West Virginia

    02:45

  • Three dead as New Zealand city faces ‘unprecedented’ flooding

    01:16

  • Differentiating winter storm watch, warning & advisory

    01:46

  • More than 30 million people under winter weather alerts

    02:48

  • Texas sees tornado and snow as severe weather sweeps across the nation

    05:31

  • Confirmed tornado touches down near Houston

    02:49

  • Kentucky woman killed, two injured by falling Denny's sign

    01:02

  • 12 million people under winter alerts amid cross-country storm

    01:30

  • Severe storm drops heavy snow across the Midwest

    03:06

Early TODAY

Possible tornado reported in Louisiana

01:26

Extreme weather swept across parts of the South overnight, bringing possible tornadoes.Feb. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Possible tornado reported in Louisiana

    01:26
  • UP NEXT

    At least 26 dead in Chile as wildfires spread

    01:34

  • Northeast hit by freezing temperatures

    02:10

  • Ice storm death toll climbs to at least 8 as thousands are left without power

    03:24

  • Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter for 2023

    01:32

  • Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction

    01:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All