    Post-Covid wedding boom has 'really been wild,' Randy Fenoli says

NBC News

Post-Covid wedding boom has ‘really been wild,’ Randy Fenoli says

Ahead of the premiere of season 20 of “Say Yes to the Dress,” host and bridal designer Randy Fenoli told NBC News' Saba Hamedy that the post-Covid-19 wedding boom has “really been wild,” adding that the pandemic “put a lot of things in perspective” for couples.July 8, 2022

    Post-Covid wedding boom has 'really been wild,' Randy Fenoli says

    03:43

    06:57

    03:02

    02:36

    05:29

