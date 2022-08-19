IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Poultry plant video shows migrant’s neck pinned down by ICE agent in raid

Poultry plant video shows migrant’s neck pinned down by ICE agent in raid

This video from April 2018 at a poultry plant in Bean Station, Tenn. shows a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid where a migrant can be seen being pinned down on the floor with an ICE agent putting his foot on the migrant’s neck. This original surveillance video has been shortened in length by NBC News.Aug. 19, 2022

Play All