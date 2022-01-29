WATCH: Videos show East Coast blanketed with snow, heavy winds from nor'easter

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Videos show New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts blanketed in snow with heavy winds and flooding as the East Coast gets slammed by a powerful nor'easter.Jan. 29, 2022
