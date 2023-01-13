Prayer vigil honors missing mother Ana Walshe

Texas high school football players hospitalized after workout01:25
- Now Playing
Prayer vigil honors missing mother Ana Walshe01:36
- UP NEXT
6-year-old's backpack was searched prior to Virginia shooting02:07
Republicans ramp up pressure on Rep. George Santos to resign05:23
What special counsel Robert Hur will look for in classified documents tied to Biden03:36
Special counsel appointed to review classified documents tied to Biden06:30
‘Complete devastation’ caused by deadly tornadoes, Alabama official says03:36
Woman freed after nearly a week in jail due to mistaken identity02:23
Late night TV hosts poke fun at Biden's classified documents02:15
WATCH: Drone video shows aftermath of Los Angeles sinkhole that swallowed cars00:44
Hundreds join search for child missing in California flood01:32
Lisa Marie Presley dead at 5401:54
Multiple tornadoes rip through Southern U.S.02:16
California braces for new storms as death toll rises02:50
HCA Healthcare low staffing levels accused of endangering patients03:33
In-N-Out excitement grows as the California craze moves east01:19
University of Idaho murders suspect back in court01:24
Inflation slows to 6.5% in December01:35
Tornadoes in Southeast cause widespread destruction01:39
FAA contractors may have caused travel meltdown, Buttigieg orders review02:08
Texas high school football players hospitalized after workout01:25
- Now Playing
Prayer vigil honors missing mother Ana Walshe01:36
- UP NEXT
6-year-old's backpack was searched prior to Virginia shooting02:07
Republicans ramp up pressure on Rep. George Santos to resign05:23
What special counsel Robert Hur will look for in classified documents tied to Biden03:36
Special counsel appointed to review classified documents tied to Biden06:30
Play All