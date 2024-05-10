IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Widow mourns for the father who will never see his child in Rafah
May 10, 2024
    Widow mourns for the father who will never see his child in Rafah

Widow mourns for the father who will never see his child in Rafah

An NBC News crew in Rafah witnessed the intense grief of a pregnant widow as she mourned her dead husband, who was killed in an artillery strike.May 10, 2024

