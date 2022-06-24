IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark decision

    03:07
  • Now Playing

    Watch: 9-months pregnant woman reacts to Supreme Court's 'horrible' abortion ruling

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    WATCH: What conservative justices said about Roe v. Wade during their Supreme Court confirmations

    01:19

  • How possible is Thomas' request to reevaluate contraception, same-sex marriage cases?

    02:48

  • 'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

    00:40

  • Watch: Demonstrators react outside Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade is overturned

    02:22

  • How abortion access will now vary from state to state

    01:58

  • Full remarks: Biden speaks on Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

    11:45

  • 'Keep all protests peaceful': Biden says Supreme Court decision must not be final word on abortion rights

    01:46

  • Anti-abortion youth activist celebrates Roe v. Wade decision

    02:01

  • President of anti-abortion group Students for Life calls Roe v. Wade decision 'a historic moment'

    02:32

  • Polarized reactions in Mississippi after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    01:55

  • Why the 2016 election may ‘turn out to be … the most consequential election in more than 100 years’

    01:42

  • Supreme Court leaves abortion exceptions up to states after overturning Roe v. Wade

    02:17

  • Breaking: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    03:16

  • Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution

    02:43

  • Supreme Court overturns New York concealed gun law

    02:20

  • Supreme Court rules Second Amendment guarantees right to carry guns in public

    03:30

  • All eyes on the Supreme Court as abortion ruling looms

    01:33

  • Future of reproductive rights may be digital abortion clinics

    05:00

NBC News

Watch: 9-months pregnant woman reacts to Supreme Court's 'horrible' abortion ruling

01:23

NBC News’ Julie Ainsley spoke with a woman who was 9-months pregnant that called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade “horrible” and said she doesn’t know how to protect her unborn child if they won’t “have the options that they need to make bodily choices.”June 24, 2022

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark decision

    03:07
  • Now Playing

    Watch: 9-months pregnant woman reacts to Supreme Court's 'horrible' abortion ruling

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    WATCH: What conservative justices said about Roe v. Wade during their Supreme Court confirmations

    01:19

  • How possible is Thomas' request to reevaluate contraception, same-sex marriage cases?

    02:48

  • 'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

    00:40

  • Watch: Demonstrators react outside Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade is overturned

    02:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All