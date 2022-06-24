Watch: 9-months pregnant woman reacts to Supreme Court's 'horrible' abortion ruling

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark decision03:07
- Now Playing
Watch: 9-months pregnant woman reacts to Supreme Court's 'horrible' abortion ruling01:23
- UP NEXT
WATCH: What conservative justices said about Roe v. Wade during their Supreme Court confirmations01:19
How possible is Thomas' request to reevaluate contraception, same-sex marriage cases?02:48
'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling00:40
Watch: Demonstrators react outside Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade is overturned02:22
How abortion access will now vary from state to state01:58
Full remarks: Biden speaks on Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade11:45
'Keep all protests peaceful': Biden says Supreme Court decision must not be final word on abortion rights01:46
Anti-abortion youth activist celebrates Roe v. Wade decision02:01
President of anti-abortion group Students for Life calls Roe v. Wade decision 'a historic moment'02:32
Polarized reactions in Mississippi after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade01:55
Why the 2016 election may ‘turn out to be … the most consequential election in more than 100 years’01:42
Supreme Court leaves abortion exceptions up to states after overturning Roe v. Wade02:17
Breaking: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade03:16
Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution02:43
Supreme Court overturns New York concealed gun law02:20
Supreme Court rules Second Amendment guarantees right to carry guns in public03:30
All eyes on the Supreme Court as abortion ruling looms01:33
Future of reproductive rights may be digital abortion clinics05:00
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark decision03:07
- Now Playing
Watch: 9-months pregnant woman reacts to Supreme Court's 'horrible' abortion ruling01:23
- UP NEXT
WATCH: What conservative justices said about Roe v. Wade during their Supreme Court confirmations01:19
How possible is Thomas' request to reevaluate contraception, same-sex marriage cases?02:48
'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling00:40
Watch: Demonstrators react outside Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade is overturned02:22
Play All