Preparations to rescue cold-stunned sea turtles begin in Texas

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Preparations to rescue cold-stunned sea turtles begin in Texas01:19
UP NEXT
Watch: Twin polar bear cubs play together in German zoo01:11
Hong Kong culls small mammals amid Covid concern00:49
Race to rescue manatees dying at unprecedented rate in Florida01:55
Horses ridden through flames at Spanish festival00:51
Watch: Bodycam shows Miami officer free dolphin trapped in fishing net02:14
Watch: World's largest fish breeding area discovered in Antarctica00:46
Dog rescued from inside home 6 days after Seattle landslide01:43
A happy ending in the desperate search for a missing show dog02:04
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero rat' dies aged 800:58
Watch: Ostriches on the run after escaping from farm in China00:28
Goldfish 'learn how to navigate vehicle on land'00:57
Watch: SeaWorld team rescue sea lion along San Diego freeway00:52
'She's my little guardian angel': Dog leads police to injured owner following truck crash01:36
Annual animal count gets underway at London Zoo00:45
Former veteran service dog now helps Florida officers deal with stress and trauma02:45
Rare bird from Asia spotted in Kansas park00:52
Watch: Elephants munch on unsold Christmas trees at Berlin zoo01:43
Two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Dallas Zoo00:44
Bird flu outbreak kills thousands of migratory cranes in Israel00:52
Preparations to rescue cold-stunned sea turtles begin in Texas01:19
As temperatures drop across the southern region, officials at a sea turtle rescue in South Padre Island, Texas, are preparing to handle cold-stunned turtles. KVEO’s Adam Cardona reports.Jan. 22, 2022
Now Playing
Preparations to rescue cold-stunned sea turtles begin in Texas01:19
UP NEXT
Watch: Twin polar bear cubs play together in German zoo01:11
Hong Kong culls small mammals amid Covid concern00:49
Race to rescue manatees dying at unprecedented rate in Florida01:55
Horses ridden through flames at Spanish festival00:51
Watch: Bodycam shows Miami officer free dolphin trapped in fishing net02:14