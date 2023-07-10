IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

President Biden arrives at No. 10 Downing Street

00:34

President Joe Biden arrived at No. 10 Downing Street in London for talks with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a stopover as the president headed to a NATO summit in Lithuania. July 10, 2023

NBC News Now
